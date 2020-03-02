MondayMotivation: Tiger Shroff’s Love For Papa Jackie Shroff Is Surely Father & Son Goals

Continuing the legacy of #MondayMotivation, we are here with yet another motivational quote by Baaghi 3 star Tiger Shroff. With the actioner releasing this week, he has always had this humane touch to his real-life self.

We’ve also seen how he has shared a beautiful camaraderie with papa Jackie Shroff. But this quote of Tiger will surely raise you up to be close to your parents.

Stick to this space for more ‘Filmy Dialogues’. We’ll be back on Thursday with a nostalgia-filled #ThrowbackThursday

Talking about Baaghi 3, the father and son duo will also be making their first-ever appearance together in Baaghi 3. Confirming the news is producer Sajid Nadiadwala himself.

In a chat, Mumbai Mirror Sajid said, “Everyone has been waiting to see Tiger team up with his Hero, father Jackie since we launched him. There have been plenty of speculations, but no one has been able to bring them together in the last six years as the duo was categorical that they would only share the screen when a film and role merited their presence. Ahmed and I feel the storyline required Jackie to be a part of the film and our visions matched because it’s a pivotal role.”

Jackie will be playing a cop and father to Riteish Deshmukh and Tiger.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!