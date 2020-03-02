Box Office: After Tanhaji, Which Movie Will Bring The Next Storm In 2020? Will It Be Sooryavanshi Or The Year-Ender Laal Singh Chaddha?

Box Office: The year of 2020 started with a bang as Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji pulled off magical numbers, someone hardly dreamt of. But post then, there’s hardly any film that brought commercial surprises. While there are plenty of dark horses awaiting, lots of hopes are pinned on Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi, Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha.

Every year gives out big box office surprises and during the last year we saw monumental hits in the form of Uri: The Surgical Strike, Kabir Singh and more. Coming to 2020, after Tanhaji, everyone’s is looking out for another big blaster of box office and we are wondering, which film will step to the occasion.

Let’s take a look at the biggies of 2020, which can create box office havoc:

Baaghi 3

Fresh from the success of War, fans will be hoping for another biggie from Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 3. While the actioner is expected to rake in very good numbers, the film’s mass appeal might surprise by going beyond predictions.

Sooryavanshi

Rohit Shetty is amongst those rare directors, who have their fan base and huge credibility. Further, Akshay Kumar joining the force is enough to create ripples at the ticket windows. And not to forget, the presence of Simmba and Singham!

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai

While Salman Khan hasn’t been in his full form with his recent releases Dabangg 3, performing way below the expectations. One expects this Eid release to bring fireworks at the box office but wait, the clash with Akshay Kumar’s biggie might just end up denting its potential.

Laxmmi Bomb

Clashing with Radhe, Akshay’s Laxmmi Bomb is something unusual in the offering and is creating a huge pre-release buzz due to its first looks. The Eid period too, is expected to provide a huge mileage to the film.

’83

One of the highly anticipated releases of the year, Ranveer Singh’s ’83 has been in the making for quite a long time now. With the cast and crew working carefully on detailing, the film is expected to work wonders.

Brahmastra

This fantasy film has been long in the making and the post-production work seems to be a never-ending affair. Having said that, the trio of Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, is enough to attract huge footfalls.

Bhuj: The Pride Of India

Ajay Devgn enjoyed a dream success of Tanhaji, which has surely helped his upcoming releases in pacing up the pre-release buzz. With a theme of patriotism, the film might emerge as 2020’s Uri.

Laal Singh Chaddha

Last but the biggest release of the year! Aamir Khan coming back on the big screen after almost 2 years and that too on his lucky Christmas season, is enough to explain the anticipation for the film. Also, the film is in the news for all the right reasons so far.

