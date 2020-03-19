Rangoli Chandel On Being Compared To Penelope Cruz: “I Am Not Used To So Many Compliments Since My Acid Attack”

Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel is making headlines today but not for lashing out at someone but for her beautiful and adorable pictures. Rangoli put up a few pictures of herself from her pre pregnancy photoshoot and netizens compared her to Penelope Cruz. Here is what she has to say.

Rangoli changed her profile picture on Twitter recently and netizens were quick to shower love on her. A happy Rangoli decided to share more pictures from the same photoshoot that Kangana made her do before her son Prithviraj was born.

Sharing the pictures she wrote, “Getting lot of compliments for my profile picture, thanks friends, this is a photo shoot Kangana forced me to do before Prithu was born, she styled me also,I find these pictures embarrassing but posting as some of you requesting.”

In the pictures Rangoli can be seen posing wearing a golden black stripped top with a belt at the waist paired with pants. Sporting a fringed hairdo Rangoli looked beautiful. After she put them up a twitter user said she looks like a spitting image of actress Penelope Cruz.

Thanking the user for compliments, Rangoli wrote, “You all are too kind, I am not used to so many compliments for my looks since my acid attack but this kind of appreciation motivates me to loose post pregnancy fat, thank you friends, immense gratitude.”

It was recently when Rangoli had shared a picture with Hrithik lashing out at him for being behind her for getting into Kangana’s good books.

