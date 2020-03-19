Asim Riaz & Himanshi Khurana’s ‘Kalla Sohna Nai’ Teaser OUT & We’re Jealous!

Bigg Boss 13 lovebirds Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana are all set to treat their fans with their first collaboration in the form of a music video. Titled Kalla Sohna Nai, the duo has just released a teaser, and to start with, we’re jealous! #AsiManshi fans, are y’all hearing?

The hype has been massive with fans trending #AsiManshi debut since yesterday morning as they can’t wait to witness their favourites in a romantic video. Meanwhile, Himanshi Khurana took to her Instagram to give a little sneak peak to the music of the song.

In the video, one can witness the two in their casual best. While Asim could be seen donning a black tee that reads ‘Thinking of you’ with cargo pants and white sneakers, the beauty on the other hand, wore a beautiful floral one piece and complemented it with strappy heels. It was their walk and the beautiful swing as they walked towards the camera that stole hearts. We cannot deny the fact that they look adorable together! The BGM remains that of Kalla Sohna Nai, and by the music, we’re sure it’s going to be a massive hit.

Check out the video teaser below:

Kalla Sohna Nai is been sung by Neha Kakkar, who also sang Asim Riaz’s music video with Bollywood beauty Jacqueline Fernandez, Mere Angne Mein.

The upcoming song is backed by Desi Music Factory and is set to be unveiled today evening, at 5PM.

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana fell for each other during their stint in Bigg Boss 13. However a lot of controversy sparked as Himanshi was committed when the actor confessed his feelings, which allegedly led to problems with her fiancé. Eventually, the marriage was called off. But all’s well that ends well!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!