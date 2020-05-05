Randeep Hooda Shares His Take On Re-Opening Of Liquor Shops With Ft. Extraction & It’s Hilarious AF

In the wake of the economic crisis owing to the coronavirus pandemic, the state governments in India decided to open liquor shops from yesterday onwards. Expectedly, the decision saw opinions divided into two extreme poles as one section supported the ‘practical’ decision while the other expressed worries about the consequences as people will gather in large numbers outside the shops. Let’s see our Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda is on which side.

Yesterday, we came across several memes and original video footage showing long queues outside the liquor shops. Randeep Hooda too decided to make an amusing statement on this occasion as he shared a still from his latest release, Extraction. In the picture, one can see the actor is injured with hand sling to an injured arm.

Captioning the Instagram post, Randeep wrote, “Coming back from the #LiquorShop be like …”. Funny, isn’t it?

Meanwhile, before Extraction’s release, Randeep Hood expressed his excitement on his Hollywood debut and working with Chris Hemsworth. “20 years after I thought I’ll make a showreel to work over there. It finally happened. So grateful to most amazing crew and cast. It is a dose of Extra Action and emotion,” he tweeted.

“Extraction” was initially titled “Dhaka“. Apart of Chris Hemsworth and Randeep Hooda in pivotal roles, Extraction also stars Indian actors Manoj Bajpayee and Pankaj Tripathi.

The Netflix film revolves around Tyler Rake (essayed by Hemsworth), a fearless, black market mercenary, who embarks on the most deadly extraction of his career when he is enlisted to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord.

