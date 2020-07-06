Randeep Hooda Goes Beach Cleaning In Mumbai Amid Heavy Rains & Ongoing Pandemic
Randeep Hooda is unarguably one of the most underrated actors in the film industry. But apart from his brilliant acting skills, the Extraction actor is also a known animal lover and an environmental activist. Now staying true to his image, the actor was recently spotted on a clean up drive of the Mumbai beaches amid the heavy rains.

Taking to his official social media handle, Randeep Hooda posted a series of images of himself cleaning up a Mumbai beach. The Sarbjit actor was accompanied on the cleanup drive by his close friend – renowned lawyer and fellow environmentalist, Afroz Shah.

Randeep Hooda shared the pictures with a strong caption. “This is the backyard of humanity and it’s not pretty..being a #Safaikarmachari (cleaning worker) with the inspirational @afrozshah_ to clean my backyard, helping the tireless @my_bmc #frontlineworkers in the #MumbaiRains maintaining #SocialDistancing #masks let’s start respecting #MotherNature 🙏🏽 what is your backyard ? Have you seen it lately? Let’s do our bit wherever we are #ocean #savetheplanet #savetheocean #noplanetb #environment,” he wrote.

Maintaining the norms of social distancing, Randeep Hooda has truly done us all proud. The actor also shared a video with a caption that read, “When Environmental mess & exploitation was staring at me-My 1st response was “somebody else must clear the mess”. The truth was “We are in it together and I must also be responsible” so Inspired by on ground doers like @Afrozshah1. do my bit in my backyard. Do u? #BeTheChange.”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Randeep Hooda was lauded for his performance in the Netflix film, Extraction. The film also featured Hollywood hunk Chris Hemsworth and Pankaj Tripathi in pivotal roles.

