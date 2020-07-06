Randeep Hooda Goes Beach Cleaning In Mumbai Amid Heavy Rains & Ongoing Pandemic

Randeep Hooda is unarguably one of the most underrated actors in the film industry. But apart from his brilliant acting skills, the Extraction actor is also a known animal lover and an environmental activist. Now staying true to his image, the actor was recently spotted on a clean up drive of the Mumbai beaches amid the heavy rains.

Taking to his official social media handle, Randeep Hooda posted a series of images of himself cleaning up a Mumbai beach. The Sarbjit actor was accompanied on the cleanup drive by his close friend – renowned lawyer and fellow environmentalist, Afroz Shah.

Randeep Hooda shared the pictures with a strong caption. “This is the backyard of humanity and it’s not pretty..being a #Safaikarmachari (cleaning worker) with the inspirational @afrozshah_ to clean my backyard, helping the tireless @my_bmc #frontlineworkers in the #MumbaiRains maintaining #SocialDistancing #masks let’s start respecting #MotherNature 🙏🏽 what is your backyard ? Have you seen it lately? Let’s do our bit wherever we are #ocean #savetheplanet #savetheocean #noplanetb #environment,” he wrote.

Maintaining the norms of social distancing, Randeep Hooda has truly done us all proud. The actor also shared a video with a caption that read, “When Environmental mess & exploitation was staring at me-My 1st response was “somebody else must clear the mess”. The truth was “We are in it together and I must also be responsible” so Inspired by on ground doers like @Afrozshah1. do my bit in my backyard. Do u? #BeTheChange.”

When Environmental mess & exploitation was staring at me-My 1st response was "somebody else must clear the mess”. The truth was "We are in it together and I must also be responsible" so Inspired by on ground doers like @Afrozshah1 I do my bit in my backyard. Do u?#BeTheChange pic.twitter.com/ch4x4z14F4 — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) July 6, 2020

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Randeep Hooda was lauded for his performance in the Netflix film, Extraction. The film also featured Hollywood hunk Chris Hemsworth and Pankaj Tripathi in pivotal roles.

