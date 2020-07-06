“Ankita Lokhande Needs Her Space”: Bigg Boss 13 Contestant On Former’s Reaction To Sushant Singh Rajput’s Suicide

Sushant Singh Rajput has left a gaping hole in not just the world of cinema, but also in the hearts of his friends, family and fans. One such person is Ankita Lokhande. Now, Arti Singh, who became a household name after her stint in the Salman Khan hosted reality show, Bigg Boss 13 has opened up about her relationship with the late Kai Po Che actor and his former GF Ankita.

While Arti Singh was lauded for her honesty in the show, she was also heaped with appreciation for the way she handled her panic attack inside the house. So after speculations of Sushant Singh Rajput ending his life owing to depression began to rise, Arti has opened up about her struggles with mental health, her bond with Sushant and his former GF Ankita Lokhande.

Speaking to ETimes in a recent interview, Arti Singh said that she knew Sushant Singh Rajput through Ankita Lokhande. Opening up about how the Pavitra Rishta actress has reacted to her former BFs suicide, Arti said, “I had known Sushant through Ankita (Lokhande) only. He was a very nice guy and was very motivating. I have spoken to Ankita and asked her if she is fine. Ankita needs her space and I want to give her that.”

On hearing of Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide, Arti Singh has shared a heart-melting picture of herself with him, Ankita Lokhande and Kushal Tandon. She posted the picture with a caption that read, “No words left…. why .. we will miss you so much.. all of us .. not done sushant . U only and only showed love .. we needed more of you ..”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Meanwhile, Arti Singh had opened up about her own battle with depression after not getting work despite being lauded as one of the most talented actresses of the small screen. Arti has been a part of daily soaps like Maayka and Waaris.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!