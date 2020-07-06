The reason behind Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide is still unclear and is been investigated by the Mumbai Police. Last week, it was reported that filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali was to be summoned for questioning by the police. The maverick director was spotted going to the Bandra police station today.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali reach Bandra Police station some time ago. The pictures of the same have gone viral all over the internet. Bhansali can be seen wearing a dark blue kurta and a mask following the guidelines.

According to the buzz, Sanjay Leela Bhansali was keen on casting Sushant Singh Rajput in his film Goliyon Ki Rassleela Ramleela. But reportedly due to Rajput’s contract with YRF he wasn’t allowed to do so.

It was also said that Sanjay Leela Bhansali had offered Sushant Singh Rajput 4 films, but none happened. A source close to development in a TOI report said, “Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjay Leela Bhansali were quite fond of each other as well as their work. In fact, not once but 4 times working together was on the cards for them, SLB had offered him 4 films, but due to date issues, things didn’t materialise.”

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide in his Mumbai residence on June 14. It was said that he was battling with depression for a long time. Police have been thoroughly investigating the case. By far Rhea Chakraborty, Rohini Iyer, Mukesh Chhabra and a few more have been interrogated by the police.

