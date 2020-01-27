Ranbir Kapoor Poses With A Banana For Real & We Wonder Why?

Ranbir Kapoor’s papped pictures are something that a huge number of netizens wait for. While his routine football game pictures make it to the trending ones, today is a day of the unusual. Actor Ranbir Kapoor on Sunday posed for shutterbugs carrying a banana in his hand.

A lot of videos are doing the rounds on the internet in which Ranbir is seen getting clicked by paparazzi before entering a soccer ground for a practice session. And interestingly, more than Ranbir, it was the banana in his hand which caught the maximum attention.

Ranbir’s banana antic has left his fans in splits. The actor got down from the car with a banana in his hand and when poster for the paps, he placed it near his mouth.

Reacting to one of the videos, which has been shared by celebrated lensman Viral Bhayani on Instagram, a user wrote: “Fitness secrets.”

Another one commented: “Lol.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

On the film front, Ranbir will next be seen opposite his girlfriend Alia Bhatt in “Brahmastra“. He also has YRF’s Shamshera in his kitty.

