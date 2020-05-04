Late actor Rishi Kapoor’s ashes were immersed in Mumbai’s Banganga tank on Sunday.

A lot of pictures and videos have been doing the rounds on the internet in which son Ranbir Kapoor, along with mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, are seen performing the final rites at Banganga tank here.

Actress Alia Bhatt and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji were also present with the Kapoor family.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A prayer meet for Rishi Kapoor was held, earlier in the day, at the Kapoors’ residence.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Rishi Kapoor died in a Mumbai hospital on April 30. He was 67 and had been battling leukemia.

Daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni arrived in Mumbai from New Delhi on Saturday night by road to be with mother Neetu Kapoor and brother Ranbir Kapoor. Riddhima did not get permission to fly down due to the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, and could not be in Mumbai on time to attend Rishi Kapoor’s last rites.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!