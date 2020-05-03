I For India: Amidst the perilous times of the pandemic, global artists assembled on a live platform for a charitable home-to-home fundraiser concert- ‘I for India concert’ to raise money for Giveindia COVID-19 relief fund on 3 May, 2020. Hrithik Roshan, was also one of the artists who was a part of the initiative and as a special sight, the actor sang a song with the accompaniment of a piano, a never seen before for us all.

The objective of the philanthropic concert was to pay tribute to those who are working on the frontlines and to provide 100% proceeds from the fundraiser concert to the India COVID Response Fund, to support on-ground relief efforts.

Hrithik gave a phenomenal tribute of performance, for which he spent over 7 hours practicing piano and singing. The actor is neither a professional singer not a pianist but he put efforts and learnt piano notes for this one, on his own. It is not easy to play the piano and sing together for someone new to both but Hrithik managed to get a grasp on both and gave a heart-touching performance with explosive expressions.

Amid this lockdown, the actor who has music running in the family, tool to it and made sure to spend a lot of time learning music on his own.

The actor inspired many through his performance. The specific character he brought to the fundraiser concert, through his performance, was really commendable. Not only his performance won hearts, but he also urged and inspired everyone to mark their donations.

Through these challenging times, Hrithik has time and again extended his support to the fight against Covid-19. With this another initiative, the actor continues to inspire everyone and spread positivity.

