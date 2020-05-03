Actress Rakul Preet Singh has relived her childhood days in a new post she shared on social media.

Rakul Preet Singh took to Instagram and shared a video where she plays games like “dog and the bone”, “Kabbadi” and “chidiya ud” with her brother Aman Preet. “When time takes you back to your childhood #quarantinediaries,” the actress captioned the video.

Seeing the duo play these games, we are definitely reminded of our childhood and the fun we had with our siblings. During the lockdown, every actor is making sure to cheer up their fans in some or the other way. Rakul Preet Singh’s post will definitely bring smiles on her fans’ faces.

On the acting front, Rakul Preet will soon be seen in a cross-border romantic-comedy with actor Arjun Kapoor. The film is directed by debutant Kaashvie Nair and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Nikkhil Advani and John Abraham.

The actress will also be seen in Kamal Haasan’s ambitious upcoming film “Indian 2“, which also stars Kajal Aggarwal and Vidyut Jammwal.

Rakul Preet Singh’s brother Aman Preet Singh is all set to make his Bollywood debut with the film “Ram Rajya”. It also stars Shobita Rana, Salman Sheikh, Shashwat Pratik, Rajesh Sharma, Govind Namdev, Manoj Bakshi, Sandeep Bhojak, Mukhtar Dekhani and Mushtaq Khan.

