Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif dated for almost 6 years but in 2016, the couple got separated. They have been a part of several interesting films like Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahani, Rajneeti, and Jagga Jasoos.

Ranbir and Katrina’s fans have been dying to see their favourite stars together in a film. During Filmfare this year, when the ex-couple greeted and hugged each other, it gave a hope to their fans that they may have buried their past behind and might consider working together.

Rapper-singer Badshah shared a photo with Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif on his Instagram story. It can be a throwback photo but we are so happy to see the ex-couple happily posing together. This pic has only got our hopes up to see RanKat together soon.

Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. He stars alongside his real life girlfriend Alia Bhatt in the film. Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy.

On the other hand, Katrina Kaif will be working with Akshay Kumar after 10 years for Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi.

