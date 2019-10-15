Ranbir Kapoor Celebrating A Little Fan’s Birthday Is A Rescue From Mid-Week Blues

Ranbir Kapoor, who has been missing for a while from the silver screen. He was last seen in Sanju and will be next seen in Brahmastra also starring Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy. He is, however, papped every now and then with his rumoured girlfriend Alia Bhatt. Ranbir is winning hearts for celebrating a fans birthday and the video is too cute to handle.

The video starts with Ranbir singing ‘Happy Birthday To You’ for a little fan named Anushka who is sitting in his lap. She’s wearing a cute yellow frock paired with a headband and blows the candle while cutting the cake. After cutting the cake, she picks up a white chocolate from the cake and feeds Ranbir. Cute, isn’t!

Check out the video here:

Alia and Ranbir were recently seen endorsing ‘Smile Deke Dekho’ campaign of Lay’s, which has introduced packs that feature six different smiles that capture different moods and emotions.

Alia and Ranbir are seen exchanging smiles using these Lay’s packs. As Alia poses with the packs and gives different smiles, Ranbir joins in the fun and photobombs the picture with a whacky smile of his own.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!