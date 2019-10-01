Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Fans, Rejoice! The Couple Is Reuniting For THIS Special Reason

Post the announcement of Brahmastra, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor became a hot topic of discussion. The fuel was added to the fire when the news broke that the two were dating and were spotted together at several events. The fans are eager to see the two on the big screen but before that happens, you might see them in a new advertisement as well.

Yes, you read that right. The two recently shot for a commercial for a leading food brand and we got our hands on a sneak peek of it. One of Ranbir’s fan pages posted the video where we can see both the actors sitting in a train while they share a packet of chips.

Dressed in semi ethnics, Alia sure looks like a vision in the monochrome video. Ranbir is seen donning a t-shirt and looks cool as usual. Alia can be seen upset from Ranbir while he offers her chips in the video. Their chemistry is amazing and we are sure you would love the advertisement. Check it out right here:

On the work front, Alia and Ranbir will be seen together for the first time sharing screen space in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles.

Earlier, the buzz was that Alia and Ranbir will not be doing any films more together. But a source later revealed that both Ranbir and Alia won’t sign any project together only till the time they don’t complete Brahmastra.

Ranbir will be seen next in Luv Ranjan’s next also starring Ajay Devgn and Deepika Padukone. The buzz was that Alia was also working on this film, however the news was shunned later. Apart from this, Alia also has films like Sadak 2, Takht, RRR and Gangubai in her kitty.

