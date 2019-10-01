Sara Ali Khan & Amrita Singh’s Ancestral Property Worth 50 Crores In Trouble, FIR Filed

Sara Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s 4 acre ancestral property in Dehradun, Uttrakhand has come in trouble. A local property dealer named Dinesh Juyal duped a private university by selling them the property for Rs 6 crores approx.

Reportedly, Uttarakhand Police had set up an SIT to investigate the matter of the illegal sale of the land and an FIR has been filed regarding it.

Talking to IANS, Inspector General of Police, Garhwal, Ajay Rautela said that a case of fraud was filed at the Clement Town police station on Sunday. “Prima facie, the allegations seem justified. We will conduct a detailed probe. So far no one has been arrested.”

The IG also informed that the dealer cracked the deal with the client for Rs 39 crores and a sum of Rs 6.25 crores had already been paid.

The IG also informed that the documents were forged by the dealer. He has been quoted as saying by News 18, “Our preliminary investigation revealed that the document given by the dealer to the second party (university) was forged. The case has been handed over to local police to further investigate it.”

The property-related issue first made the news in January when Sara and Amrita Singh reached the local police station and reportedly claimed stake to the property.

The disputed property in Clement Town was owned by Amrita’s maternal uncle, Madhusudan Bimbet who died after a brief illness. Now reportedly other family members of the Madhusudan family have also staked a claim on the Rs 50-crore property.

However according to a source close to the family, there are no differences between Tahira and Amrita, and they are one party.

