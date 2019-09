Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt Are Giving Us Vacay Goals As They Are Living Their Best Lives In Kenya

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are currently vacationing in Kenya.

A photograph of Ranbir and Alia are doing the rounds on social media, where the two actors are seen touring Masai Mara National Reserve, an area of preserved savannah wilderness in southwestern Kenya, along the Tanzanian border.

In the viral photograph, both of them are seen sitting in a car and holding cameras to capture the scenic beauty of the reserve.

The “Highway” actress took to Instagram on Thursday to share a beautiful glimpse of a sunset from her gateway. In the picture, she can be seen enjoying the sunset.

“Morning is here, the day is new, perhaps this is where the light breaks through,” Alia captioned the image.

On the acting front, Alia and Ranbir will together be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s “Brahmastra“, a fantasy adventure trilogy.

Apart from Brahmastra, Ranbir also has Karan Malhotra’s Shamshera.

Whereas Alia has her dad Mahesh Bhatt’s directorial Sadak 2 and S.S Rajamouli’s directorial venture RRR with Telugu stars Ram Charan and Jr.NTR.

