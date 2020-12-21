Actress Rakul Preet Singh has shared a throwback picture from her Maldivian holiday, with her mantra for stability on social media.

Rakul Preet posted the picture of her doing yoga on Instagram In the image, she is seen balancing on one leg and tilting while she has her hands above her head in a namaste posture.

“Flexibility is the key to stability. A #yogaeverywhere #balance,” Rakul Preet Singh captioned it.

Well, this is not the first time that Rakul Preet Singh shared a picture from her Maldivian vacay. She has earlier shared pictures enjoying the sun, sand and water in bikinis, the actress has now busy with something else. The actress shared a picture on Instagram calling herself a water freak.

In the picture, Rakul Preet is seen enjoying (we hope she is) herself on a flyboard. She captioned the post, “Fall 7 times, stand up 8.. just that here I fell 70 times #flyboard #waterfreak”

About her work, Rakul Preet has started working on “Mayday”. She is all set to star alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn in the thriller drama, directed and produced by Ajay.

The actress will be seen in the role of a pilot. This is her second film with Ajay after “De De Pyaar De”.

Rakul Preet Singh will next be seen in a romantic comedy directed by Kaashvie Nair. The film also stars John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, and Aditi Rao Hydari.

