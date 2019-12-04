Rakul Preet Singh Opens Up On Being Body-Shamed & The Comments Made On Her Face

A lot of celebs get shamed for how they look, what they wear, what they eat or how they live their life. Actor Rakul Preet Singh, who is one of the most stunning actors in the film industry was also not spared by the body-shamers.

Rakul made a place for herself in the Telugu and Tamil film industries. She has also been a part of several Bollywood films, recently being Marjaavaan. Despite being such a success, some people tried to bring her down by commenting on her body.

The actor shared her experience in an interview with Pinkvilla. The De De Pyaar De actor said, “Somebody told me ‘You are very good, you are really nice but the problem with you is that you have a generic face’.”

“Everything stems from your belief in yourself. I have always believed that. You can’t expect everyone to like me. It’s okay if someone doesn’t like me, but I have to love myself. When you love yourself, when you accept yourself, half of the battle is won,” added Rakul Preet Singh.

However, Singh mentioned that positivity is one of the strongest qualities and she never let such comments affect her confidence.

On the work front, Rakul will be next seen alongside Arjun Kapoor in an untitled comedy-drama. The film will be helmed by Kaashvie Nair and produced by Nikkhil Advani.

