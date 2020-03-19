Rakul Preet Singh Adapts Workout At Home Strategy Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

The fear following the Coronavirus pandemic has put everything at halt all across the world. Following the temporary shutdown of both Bollywood and South film industries, just like common people celebrities too have decided to lock themselves at home and adapt some unique and interesting things to kill the time, and one among them happens to be Rakul Preet Singh.

It was yesterday evening when Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh took to her Instagram handle to share some work out pictures. The actress who is considered to be one of the fittest actresses, and who is believed to follow regular workout sessions, shared how despite being at home these days she manages to stay fit and follow her fitness regime without any hurdles.

The actress along with the pictures wrote, “Excuses never burn calories 💪🏻 who knew home furniture makes for the best props. 😜 don’t let #self quarantine stop your growth . Do things that you never found the time for !!”

On the work front, Rakul Preet Singh who was last seen opposite Rajkummar Rao in Bollywood venture Shimla Mirchi, has a couple of big projects in her kitty in the form of Attack with John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez, Also, Indian 2 with Kollywood superstar Kamal Haasan and Kajal Aggarwal.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!