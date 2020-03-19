The year 1994 proved to be historic for Bollywood. With the groundbreaking success of Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Bollywood didn’t just get a bigger grosser than Sholay, it also made the producers believe that they should now aim for bigger.

Crossing the records of Sholay by leaps and bounds, Hum Aapke Hain Koun collected 70 crores. Interestingly, Sholay, when released back in 1975, was a record grosser. With a business of 15 crores, it remained unbeatable until HAHK arrived and created a new milestone.

Even for Akshay Kumar, it was an excellent year as his 3 films Mohra, Main Khiladi Tu Anari & Suhaag made it in the Top 10 chart. Let’s have a look at the Top 10 Bollywood grossers of 1994.

