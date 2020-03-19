Badla Box Office: Here’s The Daily Breakdown Of Amitabh Bachchan & Taapsee Pannu’s Thriller

Badla Box Office: Sujoy Ghosh’s Badla starring Amitabh Bachchan & Taapsee Pannu in lead is one of the most loved thrillers of recent times. The film which released in 2019 took just about a fair opening but went on to be a Super Hit thanks to the very good word of mouth it received.
Badla which is the remake of Spanish Thriller, The Invisible Guest, also stands tall among the highest grossers of Amitabh Bachchan & Taapsee Pannu.
Let’s have a look at the daily breakdown of the film:
Day 1: 5.04 crores
Day 2: 8.55 crores
Day 3: 9.61 crores
First Weekend: 23.20 crores
Day 4: 3.75 crores
Day 5: 3.85 crores
Day 6: 3.55 crores
Day 7: 3.65 crores
First Week: 38 crores
Day 8: 4.05 crores
Day 9: 6.70 crores
Day 10: 8.22 crores
Day 11: 2.80 crores
Day 12: 2.60 crores
Day 13: 2.35 crores
Day 14: 2.60 crores
Second Week: 29.32 crores
Day 15: 2.07 crores
Day 16: 2.65 crores
Day 17: 2.75 crores
Day 18: 1 crore
Day 19: 0.90 crore
Day 20: 0.90 crore
Day 21: 0.85 crore
Third Week: 11.12 crores
Trending
Day 22: 0.70 crore
Day 23: 1.20 crore
Day 24: 1.45 crore
Day 25: 0.55 crore
Day 26: 0.50 crore
Day 27: 0.45 crore
Day 28: 0.40 crore
Fourth Week: 5.25 crores
Day 29: 0.30 crore
Day 30: 0.55 crore
Day 31: 0.72 crore
Day 32: 0.20 crore
Day 33: 0.20 crore
Day 34: 0.20 crore
Day 35: 0.20 crore
Fifth Week: 2.37 crores
Day 36: 0.20 crore
Day 37: 0.36 crore
Day 38: 0.45 crore
Day 39: 0.10 crore
Day 40: 0.10 crore
Day 41: 0.10 crore
Day 42: 0.05 crore
Sixth Week: 1.36 crore
Post Sixth Week: 0.60 crore
Total: 88.02 crores
Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!