Badla Box Office: Here’s The Daily Breakdown Of Amitabh Bachchan & Taapsee Pannu’s Thriller

Badla Box Office: Sujoy Ghosh’s Badla starring Amitabh Bachchan & Taapsee Pannu in lead is one of the most loved thrillers of recent times. The film which released in 2019 took just about a fair opening but went on to be a Super Hit thanks to the very good word of mouth it received.

Badla which is the remake of Spanish Thriller, The Invisible Guest, also stands tall among the highest grossers of Amitabh Bachchan & Taapsee Pannu.

Let’s have a look at the daily breakdown of the film:

Day 1: 5.04 crores

Day 2: 8.55 crores

Day 3: 9.61 crores

First Weekend: 23.20 crores

Day 4: 3.75 crores

Day 5: 3.85 crores

Day 6: 3.55 crores

Day 7: 3.65 crores

First Week: 38 crores

Day 8: 4.05 crores

Day 9: 6.70 crores

Day 10: 8.22 crores

Day 11: 2.80 crores

Day 12: 2.60 crores

Day 13: 2.35 crores

Day 14: 2.60 crores

Second Week: 29.32 crores

Day 15: 2.07 crores

Day 16: 2.65 crores

Day 17: 2.75 crores

Day 18: 1 crore

Day 19: 0.90 crore

Day 20: 0.90 crore

Day 21: 0.85 crore

Third Week: 11.12 crores

Day 22: 0.70 crore

Day 23: 1.20 crore

Day 24: 1.45 crore

Day 25: 0.55 crore

Day 26: 0.50 crore

Day 27: 0.45 crore

Day 28: 0.40 crore

Fourth Week: 5.25 crores

Day 29: 0.30 crore

Day 30: 0.55 crore

Day 31: 0.72 crore

Day 32: 0.20 crore

Day 33: 0.20 crore

Day 34: 0.20 crore

Day 35: 0.20 crore

Fifth Week: 2.37 crores

Day 36: 0.20 crore

Day 37: 0.36 crore

Day 38: 0.45 crore

Day 39: 0.10 crore

Day 40: 0.10 crore

Day 41: 0.10 crore

Day 42: 0.05 crore

Sixth Week: 1.36 crore

Post Sixth Week: 0.60 crore

Total: 88.02 crores

