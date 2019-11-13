Rakhi Sawant’s FAKE Husband Deepak Kalal Gets Slapped By A Women In A Metro For Acting Pricey

Rakhi Sawant is a controversy queen and she tagged along with the “self-acclaimed” celebrity Deepak Kalal on this hilarious journey of humiliating themselves. The two started the rumours of getting married and headlined news for all the stupid things they did together in this fake marriage.

But today Deepak Kalal is not in the news because of Rakhi Sawant but because of a small incident where he got slapped by a woman for acting too pricey. While there is nothing new in seeing Deepak Kalal being beaten by a mob, this video is quite a hilarious episode.

It all started when Deepak was travelling in a metro and a woman took a selfie with him without asking for his consent. Deepak started shouting at the lady for taking the picture and made sure everyone knew that he was a celebrity. He said, “She is not fashion police or paparazzi, so how can she take a selfie.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Well, Deepak did not think that things would escalate but the lady slapped him really hard. She explained that she was very cordial and greeted him before taking the picture. Seeing all this drama, a man intervened and held Deepak by his neck and said that this was no way of talking to a woman.

The lady then told the people around her that he and Rakhi used to make controversial videos to which Deepak replies that it is her and Rakhi’s problems. He then warns the lady that he and Rakhi will teach her a lesson soon.

Deepak shared the video on his social media page and wrote, “Delhi Girls u r not allowed to take my selfie… I will take legal action..Mohit Arora tune dekha diya apna aukat , tujhe toh nahi chodne vala beta main delhi main karta hai na tu fashion show , ab tu kar k dekh koi fashion show or vo ladki b jAye gi jail main or tu be , Fans plz support me mohit_arora_ssdn ko mere sath mil k sabak sekhana hai…. 360 advertising production iski company ko band krana hai.”

Meanwhile, Deepak Kalal had once ridiculed Rakhi Sawant’s marriage to Ritesh. In a conversation with SpotboyE, Rakhi lashed at out on Deepak by saying, “I am married to Ritesh and the world knows that. Wonder what’s bothering Deepak. I consider him as a brother but I think something has gone wrong with him. At least, I am not obsessed with him. He and I had done a spoof that we are getting married and he is not even my ex, as it is being reported.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!