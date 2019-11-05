Rakhi Sawant Shows Off Her Luxurious House In UK, Netizens React With Hilarious Comments

Rakhi Sawant is the queen of controversies and she loves to be in the limelight. The only way she can get attention is thought her social media posts and once again she is in news for a video she posted on Instagram.

We all are aware that Rakhi got married recently and in her new video she is showing off her new luxurious house. In the video, we can see a red coloured room with a very fancy bad and decorations. Rakhi captioned the video as, “My house. I am the princess of my husband heart and my house.”

But looks like the netizens werent very convinced with Rakhi Sawant’s video. They believed that it was a hotel room and not her London home. One of the users said, “Kuch bhi ha har chiz ki limit hoti hai lekin tmhare phakne ki nhi. Abhi ye video me tik tok pe dhaki” while another user wrote, “Are ye video toh maine tik tok pe dekha tha ye Tera ghr kha se ho gaya …. kitni jhuti h re tu kitna show off kregi kch nhi h tere pass shadi tak nhi hui h iss rakhi ki”, “That’s a hotel room idiot”.

Earlier, during Karwa Chauth, Rakhi had posted several videos of her celebrating the festival. Her husband Ritiesh was still not seen anywhere in the videos. However, Ritiesh gave an exclusive interview to a news portal saying that he is real and will soon reveal his identity to all Rakhi fans.

