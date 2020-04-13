Rakhi Sawant REVEALS Her Wish To Produce A Film Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan & Aamir Khan: "Mere Husband Ne Bola..."

Rakhi Sawant has been missing from the silver screen for a while. One of the reasons behind it that she got married and has been spending time with her husband and family. Although Rakhi hasn’t revealed many things about her husband except the name, Ritesh and that he is based in UK.

In an exclusive conversation with Koimoi Rakhi revealed about her future plans and that she has turned a producer now and would want to cast the three ‘Mega Khans’ of Bollywood. Yes, she is talking about Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan.

Talking about turning producer, Rakhi said, “Mere husband ne bola hai Mumbai me nayi office daal, mere husband ne bola teeno Khan ko lekar picture bana… Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir…iske liye to maine bola teeno khano ko 200-200, 300-300 crore dene padenge, to unhone bola ki tujhe kya chinta hai? Finance lana mera kaam hai…tu bana picture!”

She further added, “Shah Rukh to apne ghar ka hai… Salman bhi apne ghar ke hai, matlab Sohail to mere bahut kareeb bilkul bhai jaise hai…Main approach kar sakti hu…Paisa apka, script apki, director apka…Aap bolo?”

Talking about convincing Aamir for a film, Rakhi said, “Aamir mujhe nahi lagta mujhe haan bolega because Aamir to bahut perfect hai…unka to aisa hai ki agar script pasand ati hai tabhi karte hai. Salman bhi aisa hi karte hai…but main ye bol sakti hu but me ye bol sakti hu ki apka jo rate hai aap lelo and let’s try…mana kiya toh apne bas bahut stars hai…mera jo darling hai na Ranveer. Ranveer-Deepika to hai na, inse bada star koi thodi naa hai. Shahid Kapoor hai…market ke rate se zyada de diya to wo log kar lenge. Achha director and script de diya to wo log kar lenge!”

Well, we can’t for Rakhi to get three Khans together on the big screen. We hope, the Khans are listening too!

