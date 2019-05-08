Rakhi Sawant Poses With A Pakistani Flag; Shoots For An Item Song!

Time and again Rakhi Sawant makes an appearance in the news and how! Currently, she’s shooting for her movie Dhara-370 in the Valley Of Gods, Kullu-Manali.

Rakhi reached the Kullu-Manali via Bhuntar airport and will soon be seen shooting an item number for her upcoming Bollywood film Dhara-370.

Rakhi has recently posted a picture on Instagram in which she is seen holding the flag of Pakistan and wrote “I love my India but it’s my character in the film 🎥 dhara 370”

Rakhi has also posted a video in which she is talking about her role of a Pakistani dancer and how she helps Jihadi’s to escape from Pakistan taking help from her.

Yet again she’s getting trolled by people and calling her anti-nationalists for playing this character and her tipsy dance moves. Manoj Joshi, who is also the part of the movie, is already shooting in Manali and Rakhi has a guest appearance in the movie.

Meanwhile, enjoy her dance moves and tell us in the comments below if you like this AVATAR of her!

