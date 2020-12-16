Comedy actor Rajpal Yadav has described filmmaker David Dhawan as the scientist of entertainment. The actor adds that whatever characters Dhawan has given him to play has acted as a boost to his career.

Rajpal has worked with the filmmaker in films such as “Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?”, “Mujhse Shaadi Karogi” and now in “Coolie No. 1” among others.

“David Dhawan is the scientist of entertainment and has given me the opportunity over the last 20 years to work in several films. This is my third film with Varun Dhawan (after) ‘Main Tera Hero’ and ‘Judwaa 2’,” Rajpal Yadav told IANS.

Rajpal Yadav says with David Dhawan there is nothing to prove but everything to learn as a beginner.

Rajpal’s most memorable roles in David Dhawan’s films include Chota Don in “Mujhse Shaadi Karogi” and Thapa in “Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?”

“We don’t know the length of the role but if there is a director like David sahab we have full faith in the strength and the character he gives. He is the IPL of entertainment. He has presented entertainment as IPL in front of the whole world, and how many overs we get to play boosts our careers,” said Rajpal.

In “Coolie No. 1”, Rajpal reprises the role that actor Shakti Kapoor played in the 1995 original.

“The film ‘Coolie No. 1’ is a remake of the 1995 film that was also directed by David Dhawan. Just like Varun plays the character originally played by Govinda, and Paresh Rawal essays Kadar Khan’s character, I had the good fortune to play the role of Shakti Kapoor, who played Mama (uncle) in the film.”

