Rajkummar Rao & Nushrat Bharucha starrer Chhalaang, directed by Hansal Mehta will now release on 12th June 2020. The producers of the film have taken this decision keeping in mind exams and a good distribution window.

The makers of Chhalaang shared the new poster and announced the new release date. While sharing the latest news about the release date makers write, “Ab Lenge #Chhalaang 12th June Ko! Masterji Khilayen Kaise? Bachche Busy Hain Exams Ki Padhayi Mein. Toh Masterji Khilayenge Garmi Ki Chhuttiyon Mein! Exams Ke Liye Best of Luck!”

Rajkummar Rao & Nushrat Bharucha's Chhalaang Gets A NEW Release Date
Rajkummar Rao & Nushrat Bharucha’s Chhalaang Gets A NEW Release Date

Producer Luv Ranjan said in a statement, “We feel Chhalaang is one of the most inspiring and heartening movies to come out of Luv Films and such a special film deserves a better release.”

Chhalaang is directed by Hansal Mehta, produced by Ajay Devgn, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. The film releases on 12th June 2020.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Check This Out