Govinda Is A LEGEND, No One Can Do What He Or Salman Khan Can Do”: David Dhawan On Varun Dhawan’s Coolie No. 1

Varun Dhawan stepped in Salman Khan’s shoes for Judwaa 2 and he is all set to reprise what Govinda did in Coolie No. 1. Though David Dhawan feels Varun will be playing his own game but still, people will draw the parallels.

Varun Dhawan was last seen in Street Dancer 3D which failed to meet the expectations at the box office. Daddy Dhawan reveals how Varun is not imitating anyone and how he is an altogether different actor from Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan.

In an interview published in Asian Age, David Dhawan feels “I can’t be doing a faithful remake of the Govinda film. Firstly, Varun is not similar to him at all. The veteran actor was a legend in his own right with a style no one can copy. What Govinda and I did together in films like Haseena Maan Jayegi, Hero No 1 and Coolie No 1 can’t be repeated with any other hero.”

He also added, “Most of all not with Varun. He is a different actor from Govinda, or for that matter Salman Khan. When Varun did the remake of Judwaa, he didn’t try to do what Salman did. No actor can do what Govinda or Salman can do. Varun in Coolie No.1 is as different from Govinda in the original as Varun was from Salman in the new Judwaa.”

Coolie No. 1 is directed by Varun’s dad David Dhawan. The film is a remake of the 1995 hit film of the same name, which starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. The film is set to be theatrically released in India on 1 May 2020, the occasion of International Workers’ Day.

