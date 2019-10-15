Rajkummar Rao Not Signing Janhvi Kapoor’s Dostana 2 Has A Lot To Do With Priyanka Chopra!

For those of you living under the rock, Rajkummar Rao was the original choice to play one of the leads for the Karan Johar’s Dostana 2, a sequel to the 2008 epic comedy Dostana featuring John Abraham, Abhishek Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra in lead roles.

But the film is now being made with Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor and will also be marking the big screen debut of TV actor Lakshya Lalwani. Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao, who is gearing up for the release of his next, Made In China has finally spilled the beans on why did he opted out of Dostana 2.

Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, the Newton actor has said, “Dates! My next project, opposite Priyanka Chopra, will be shot during the same time. But it’s a great script and Colin D’Cunha, the director, is my classmate from FTII.”

While Karan Johar on numerous occasions has made his intentions of working with Rajkummar loud and clear, he said, “He’s one of the finest filmmakers in the country. I hope something works out soon and I’m pretty sure it will.”

It is also being speculated that Rajkummar is all set to step into the shoe’s of veteran actor Dharmnedra for the remake of his cult comedy, Chupke Chupke. Confirming the news, Rajkumar said, “It’s a big responsibility to step into his shoes. The scripting is underway now. We know that we can’t match Hrishida’s (Hrishikesh Mukherjee, director) standard, but we will try and put our best foot forward.”

For the unreserved the 1975 comedy featured celebrated actors like Om Prakash, Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bhaduri Bachchan and Sharmila Tagore in pivotal roles.

On the professional front, Rajkummar Rao’s last releases, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga and Judgemental Hai Kya tanked at the box office but he has Hansal Mehta’s Turram Khan alongside Nushrat Bharucha and Roohi-Afza alongside Janhavi Kapoor in the making.

