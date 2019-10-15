TuesdayTrivia: Not Abhishek Bachchan, But THIS Superstar Was The First Choice For Raavan Alongside Aishwarya Rai Bachchan!

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan’s 2010 film, Raavan, directed by acclaimed director Mani Ratnam, was certainly quite a forgettable film and was not considered among either of the actor’s best movies.

However, what most people do not know is that Abhishek Bachchan was not the first choice for the film. Director Mani Ratnam, who had previously worked with Bollywood’s romance king, Shah Rukh Khan, was very keen on casting the Zero actor alongside Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the film.

But Shah Rukh, who has always been an extremely busy actor, turned down the offer to work with the director. King Khan has revealed the reason why he chose to opt out of the film.

Speaking about the same, SRK was quoted saying, “I enjoyed working with Mani Ratnam. It was fun. He wanted me to do Raavan. But I was caught up then. Also, it was bilingual. I found it difficult to do that.”

