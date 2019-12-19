Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor’s RoohiAfza Postponed To Avoid Clash With Amitabh Bachchan & Ayushmann Khurrana’s Gulabo Sitabo?

Ayushmann Khurrana is a force to reckon with. 2019 was his year and the actor is not stopping at just that. Ayushmann has a terrific lineup of films which include Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo alongside Amitabh Bachchan. The film is big for many reasons and hence why the makers of Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor starrer RoohiAfza will probably postpone their film to avoid a clash.

It was very recently announced that Ayushamnn Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan’s Gulabo Sitabo, which was initially releasing on April 24, 2020, will now hit the theatres on April 17, 2020. People couldn’t help but talk about the fact that Gulabo Sitabo will be locking horns with Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor starrer RoohiAfza. While it could have been an interesting watch, the makers of RoohiAfza seem to very enigmatic about taking that step.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the makers of RoohiAfza are now purposing to delay the film’s release in order to avoid a box office clash with Ayushmann and Amitabh’s film. While the two films fall in different genres, RoohiAfza’s producer Dinesh Vijan feels that the film should have a new release date. An official announcement about the same is expected soon.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, RoohiAfza is directed by debutant Hardik Mehta. The film is, which is a horror-comedy, also stars Varun Sharma. It is slated to release on March 20, 2020.

Talking about Gulabo Sitabo, the film is directed by Shoojit Sircar and it will be the first time that Big B and Ayushmann will come on-screen together. It is a family comedy set in Lucknow and is written by Sircar’s long-time collaborator Juhi Chaturvedi.

