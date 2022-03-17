Hip Hop artiste Raja Kumari returned to the stage ahead of the Holi celebrations recently. It marked her first time performing in Punjab, a state with a large number of fans that dig her music.

The ‘City Slums’ star regaled thousands of attendees and pulled off the feat that felt ceremonial after a gap of two years owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sharing her excitement, Raja Kumari says, “I am really thrilled for this show as my last show that got cancelled at the outset of the pandemic and coming back to the stage during such a happy occasion feels surreal and ceremonial.”