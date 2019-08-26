Raima Sen Starrer ‘Love. Sleep. Repeat’ Goes On Floors

Bollywood actress Raima Sen, who is known for her performances in films, The Bong Connection, Eklavya: The Loyal Guard, Honeymoon Travels Pvt Ltd, Bollywood Diaries among others has kick-started the shooting for the new web show, “Love. Sleep. Repeat“

Sharing the news, Raima took to social media and wrote: “love sleep repeat . The journey begins. Coming soon.”

Along with the post, she also posted a photograph of herself posing with the crew on the set.

“Love. Sleep. Repeat” will stream on Zee 5. The web series is an adaptation of author Anmol Rana’s best-selling novel 7 Days Without You

The series also features actress Priyal Gor, Priya Banerjee, Harshadaa Vijay, Teena Singh, Puneesh Sharma and actor Puneesh Sharma of “Bigg Boss” fame will be seen playing a baddie in the Love.Sleep.Repeat.

