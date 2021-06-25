Actor Rahul Khanna apart from his films, is constantly in Headlines for his charm. The actor time and again treats his fans with some thirst traps and is up for doing it again. Now he describes himself as a “beach bum” and says he is “always prepared for a sandemic”.

Rahul Khanna’s new Twitter post shows him shirtless on the beach. “Always prepared for a sandemic,” he wrote, with the tags #beachbum and #tbt.

Rahul Khanna, who is the son of late Bollywood star Vinod Khanna and the elder brother of actor Akshaye Khanna, made his acting debut with Deepa Mehta’s “1947 Earth” in 1999.

He was also seen in films such as “Bollywood/Hollywood” and “Wake up Sid” among many others. Rahul was last seen in the 2019 web series “Leila”, co-starring Huma Qureshi, Siddharth and Sanjay Suri.

