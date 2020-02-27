Raghubir Yadav’s Wife Accuses Him Of Having A Son With Sanjay Mishra’s Wife & Falling In Love With Nandita Das

Bollywood has seen many strange linkups and breakups but wait until you hear about Piku actor Raghubir Yadav and her wife Purnima Kharga’s twisted marriage story. The actor’s wife has accused him of cheating her with other women and filed a divorce in Mumbai court as well.

Purnima has claimed that Raghubir was having an affair out of their wedlock with Sanjay Mishra’s wife Roshni Achreja. Not just that, Purnima also revealed that the couple has a 14-year-old son and have been living in a live-in relationship as well.

Raghubir’s wife went on to say that he fell in love with actress Nandita Das after 7 years of their marriage. This happened after Nandita and Raghubir met on the sets of a Raj Barot show. The actor is yet to react on these allegations.

Purnima already filed for divorce earlier this week and has asked for an alimony of Rs 10 crore. She, however, gets Rs 40,000 per month under the Criminal Procedure Court procedure. She revealed that these payments are never given to her on time and she is assuming that most of Raghubir’s assets have been transferred to Roshni’s accounts so that he can avoid funding the maintenance.

Purnima also added that she gave up her career of an International Kathak dancer to live with Raghubir. She allegedly said that she left her successful career so that her husband could realise his dreams. Raghubir Yadav is known for his work in movies like Sui Dhaaga, Newton, Salaam Bombay, Love Per Square Foot and Piku.

The couple is currently separated and their 30-year-old son is living with his mother.

