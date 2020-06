Radhika Madan Posts An Emotional Message For Irrfan Khan With Their Heart-Warming Picture

Actress Radhika Madan went back to her “Angrezi Medium” days and posted an emotional message for actor Irrfan Khan, who played her father in the movie.

While the audience enjoyed watching the film on the small screen on Sunday, Radhika took to social media to post a still from the 2020 movie.

The photo shows Irrfan giving Radhika a hug and kiss on her head. She captioned it: “Teri laadki mai (I am your girl).”

In the movie, Irrfan plays Radhika’s father who does everything to ensure her dream of studying in the UK comes true.

Earlier in April when Irrfan died, she said: “He was one the strongest people I knew, a fighter.”

“I am just grateful that our paths crossed in this lifetime. He is and will always be an inspiration to many. A legend. The man who changed the wave of the Indian film industry. May his soul rest in peace,” she added in her statement.

Irrfan had been admitted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital with a colon infection and was in the intensive care unit (ICU).

The actor had been ailing ever since he was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour a while back, and had been under medical attention for the same.

