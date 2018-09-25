Radhika Apte: “Digital Platform Has Generated Employment & Good Content”

Actress Radhika Apte, whose omnipresence on Indian Netflix shows has been much talked about, says the digital platform has generated a lot of employment and really good content.

Radhika, who will be seen in the forthcoming film Andhadhun, was announced ambassador for a botanical hair tonic brand on Monday.

Having starred in Sacred Games, Ghoul and Lust Stories, Radhika said: “I personally feel that digital platform has really generated a lot of employment and really good content and it has various reasons for that.

“It doesn’t have censorship and of course, the format of web series is very different from the format of films. So, it has great advantages and because of that, a viewer has the choice to watch something at home as well as something in theatres.”

Asked whether the growing popularity of the digital platform can pose a threat to full-length feature films, she said: “I think certain films will still run and I hope they do because I love cinema.”

Andhadhun, releasing on October 5, is a mystery thriller film directed by Sriram Raghavan. The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu and Radhika Apte in the lead roles. It is produced by Viacom 18 Motion Pictures and Matchbox Pictures.