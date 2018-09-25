Zero is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films of the year, and the pre-release excitement around it is one of the best for a Shah Rukh Khan film this decade. The posters as well as two short teasers got a positive response from the audience, who are now waiting for the superstar to unveil the theatrical trailer on his birthday i.e. 2nd November 2018. With approximately 3 months left for the film release, our sources have confirmed that the producers, Red Chillies Entertainment have locked the overseas distribution deal of the film.

“Zero will be distributed in the traditional overseas markets i.e. USA, UK and UAE by Yash Raj Films, who are the best in business when it comes to networking with the exhibitors across the globe. A lot of Shah Rukh Khan films in the past have been released abroad by YRF, and Zero would be no different taking the tradition forward. The two have entered into a profit-sharing agreement for the overseas income, which is the usual norm of releasing films abroad,” confirmed a source close to the development.

Talking about the domestic distribution rights, the source revealed that the talks are still on with multiple studios, however there is a strong possibility of Shah Rukh Khan distributing the film via his own company, Red Chillies Entertainment. “Team Zero is in talks with Eros International for the sale of domestic distribution rights, however there is a strong possibility of the film getting released by Shah Rukh Khan using his own network in India. The studio, Eros International is in the forefront among the other studios because of their relations with director, Aanand L Rai however the deal is still in discussion stage. We shall get a clarity on the domestic distribution rights within a month or two,” concluded the source.

Zero is commanding fantastic reports within the trade and is expected to bring back Shah Rukh Khan’s audience in the cinema hall after a few failures in the recent past. The visual effects are said to be path-breaking for a Hindi film, however Aanand L Rai and Shah Rukh Khan have clarified at multiple occasions that more than the VFX, Zero is a story that celebrates 3 incomplete characters essayed by Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. The much-anticipated film is confirmed to hit the big screen on 21st December 2018. There have been a lot of reports around the Chinese release of Zero, however there has been no official announcement made about the same. An update on the Chinese release of the film shall be given only after the film release in the traditional overseas market. That being said, it is almost certain that team RCE will make complete efforts to get the release in China in the first quarter of 2019 and make the most out of the massive market that has opened up for Indian films.