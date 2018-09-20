Zero: Here’s Why Shah Rukh Khan Is A PERFECT Choice To Play Bauua Singh!

The makers of Zero started 2018 on a very minimalistic yet quirky note by revealing the announcement video of Zero. “Hum jiske peeche lag jaate hai life bana dete hai,” says Shah Rukh Khan in the announcement video and that’s where all the buzz started.

Conversing with media, Aanand.L.Rai has described how Zero will teach people to celebrate their own incompleteness. This surely piqued our interest in knowing how Aanand has managed to play with the emotions this time. Couple of months ago, the makers released an Eid special video with Salman Khan and that surely made some noise on social media.

In an interview with The Indian Express, Aanand.L.Rai opened about how Shah Rukh Khan was an apt choice for the film, “The story needed Shah Rukh Khan and that’s why he is there. It’s not that ‘now let me work with Shah Rukh Khan’, that was not the decision. I needed somebody as strong as him to come onboard because you need to be a very self-assured actor to play this role. To let go those two feet is not easy. But then you have to be very sure about yourself and Shah Rukh Khan is very sure about himself,”

He has increased the already high buzz by saying, “I will give you a lot of fun. Again, I will give you a lot of emotion. I will give you a lot of happiness and it’s an extension of what I have done before, but this time I have made it more challenging.”

The central character of the Red Chillies Entertainment film is described as Paagal, Aashiq, Awaara and more, but he is seen happy in his own world, not seeking empathy from anyone. The film is releasing on December 21.