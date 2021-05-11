Salman Khan is all set to brighten up our lives amidst this COVID-19 pandemic with his next, Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai. While the Prabhudeva directorial is just days away from hitting our screens, we have not got to hear that the makers have renegotiated their deal with Zee. Scroll down to know more about this renegotiation.

Zee has acquired the satellite, digital, music and theatrical rights of the Salman-Disha Patani starrer. Earlier reports stated that this deal was worth a humongous sum of Rs. 230 crore – the biggest deal of pandemic times in Indian cinema. However, with a theatrical release still seeming unlikely, both parties involved are renegotiating the financials.

As reported by Bollywood Hungama, the Rs. 230 crore deal between the makers of Salman’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and Zee have been brought down by Rs. 40 crore. A trade source told the publication. “After multiple discussions with Salman Khan, Zee has now scaled down the deal value of Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai to Rs. 190 crores, as a theatrical release in India, is now out of question.”

Adding further, the insider said, “This is more like a direct to digital premiere on a pay per view format with a theatrical release abroad. The first deal was signed keeping a different release structure in mind and the film is now releasing in an altogether different format.”

Continuing further, the source said that while the team of the Salman Khan starrer wanted it to release in theatre and via pay-per-view format, all that has changed.

The insider revealed, “When Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai team decided to release the film on Eid in the month of April, they were confident of getting at least 1000 screens but at this point of time, the country does not even have 100 functional screens. Hence, it’s a direct to digital release in pay per view format followed by a digital premiere for free within four weeks of release.”

With Radhe now being pegged as a direct to digital release, the makers can consider the film’s overseas theatrical share as a mere bonus. Talking about the box-office expectation and returns from the Salman Khan starrer, the trade source said, “They are expecting big returns from the overseas belt. However, be it Rs. 10 crore, Rs. 20 crore or even Rs. 30 crore in the best case scenario, the overseas share of Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai is more like a bonus for the team.”

Adding further, the insider said, “Also both Zee and SKF would be donating a certain percentage of the share from the multi-platform release to Covid relief fund to help the needy. The team is confident to recover all of their investment with the multi-platform release plan with ease.”

A Prabhudheva directorial, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai stars Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff. The film will release simultaneously in theatres and digitally through ZEE5 on May 13, 2021.

