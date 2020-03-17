Radhe: Salman Khan Learning From Mistakes Made In Dabangg 3 – THIS Changes To Be Made!

Salman Khan is gearing up to treat his massive fan base with Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai this Eid, 2020. The film stars Disha Patani as the leading lady, and is expected to be a masala entertainer. The superstar’s past releases (Dabangg 3, Bharat as well as Race 3) remained underperformers but clearly, the actor is learning from it all!

If a recent report is to be believed, Salman Khan is taking into consideration all the criticism he received for his last releases and working in those arenas for his upcoming action entertainer. Starting from the lengthy duration of his last films, be it Dabangg 3, Race 3 or Bharat to the number of songs, the actor is taking into account each and every point.

A source close to Bollywood Hungama reveals the same as, “To begin with, the film is not too long. Dabangg 3 was criticized for its length. The producers, in fact, had to cut some scenes on the second day. Even Bharat and Race 3 were quite long at 2.35 hours and 2.40 hours respectively. As a result, he and his team have kept the length of Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai at around 2 hours 10 minutes. The film is still being shot and post-production is pending. Hence, the exact duration can’t be ascertained right now. But it definitely won’t exceed the said run time.”

Furthermore, it is being said that Radhe will have only 3 songs, in comparison to the third instalment of Dabangg franchise which had as many as 6 songs. “There are only three songs in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. A fourth song might be added but that’ll be a promotional track and won’t be a part of the narrative,” reveals the source further.

Well, we only hope that with his upcoming flick Radhe, there comes an end to Salman Khan’s underperformers at the box office.

