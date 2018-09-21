Race 4: Remo D’Souza Thrown Out Of This Salman Khan Starrer After His Criticising Comments On Race 3’s Failure?

Looks like Salman Khan and controversies run hand in hand as the superstar is always surrounded by some scandal or the other every now and then. Recenty, Filmmaker-choreographer Remo D’Souza opened out the failure of Race 3 (despite lifetime earnings of 169 crores), and it appears that Dabangg Khan didn’t really take that well.

According to recent reports flowing in, Remo D’Souza would no longer be directing Race 4, which was one of his most awaited upcoming project for fans. The choreographer has been removed from the project, owing to the differences and disappointment he had recently expressed, which seem to have not been liked by Salman.

A source close to Bollywood Hungama revealed, “Remo was constantly ‘directed’ by Salman Khan during the shooting of Race 3. In fact the entire cast including Anil Kapoortook directions from Salman. Remo could feel the project going out of control. But there was nothing he could do about it. When Salman Khan takes charge you either comply or you leave. Kabir Khan chose never to work with Salman after Tubelight was ghost directed by Salman. Remo also won’t be returning for Race 4.”

Remo at the press conference of Dance Plus’ season 4 had shared that he has learnt a lesson and is never going to work on a “Half-Baked” script again. “As a director, I feel bad because I wasn’t able to take that film to a landmark where I have imagined before starting a film. At the same time, I think whatever responsibility had given to me, I tried to do my level best to make that film better and I did everything as per my capability,” he further shared.

Despite being highest first day opener of 2018 in terms of box-office collection, Race 3 was mocked by film critics and common audience went one step ahead by creating memes and jokes on social networking sites about film’s bad screenplay, dialogues, acting, music, action sequences and direction.

While Race 4 is being said to go on floors in 2019, let’s see what and how much more is coming its way along with the changes/ additions that the project will witness. But one thing for sure, Salman isn’t going anywhere so don’t worry about that!