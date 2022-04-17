Actor R. Madhavan’s son, Vedaant Madhavan, who is fast emerging as a strong swimmer, has done the country proud by winning a silver medal at the Danish Open in Copenhagen.

Advertisement

Actor Madhavan, who is immensely proud of his son’s achievements in swimming, took to Instagram to share his happiness.

Advertisement

Posting a video clip of his son receiving the silver medal, the actor wrote, “Vedaant Madhavan wins silver for India at the Danish Open in Copenhagen. Thank you so much Pradeep sir, Swimming Federation of India and #ansadxb for all your efforts. We are so proud.”

This isn’t the first time that R. Madhavan’s son Vedaant is winning medals in swimming. Last year, the 16-year-old swimmer had won four silver medals and three bronze medals at the 47th Junior National Aquatic Championships which were held in Bangalore.

Before that in March last year, Vedaant had won a bronze at the Latvian Open Swimming Champion event.

Must Read: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Get 2 Inseparable Horses Named After Them As Wedding Gift From NGO

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tamil cinema news, Telugu film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube