Priyanka Chopra’s THIS Conversation Gets Nick Jonas Most Excited! Read On

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been making headlines ever since the duo got hitched on the 1st of December, 2018. While there were several naysayers and trolls hitting out at the couple for their extravagant wedding to the huge age gap between the two, the couple has handled all criticism with sass.

Now when Priyanka Chopra sets millions of hearts soaring with her beauty, one can’t help wonder what is it about her that gets hubby and actor-singer Nick Jonas the most excited. Well, PC has finally spilled the beans and you won’t just believe it!

The Mary Kom actress has revealed that it is her ambitious nature that Nick loves the most. Further spilling their dinner table conversations, Priyanka has in her recent interview to the Tatler magazine said, “He gets really excited when I come in with business to talk about over dinner. Hove that both of us are extremely focused when it comes to our careers and that we respect how much our work matters to each other.”

Further opening up about Nick’s proposal to her Priyanka said, “One of the first things he said to me when he proposed was how much he loved my ambition. That was not something I was used to hearing from guys. In fact, it’s something that most people I’ve come across have been a little wary of.”

Priyanka and Nick have donated funds to several organizations like the PM-CARES Fund, UNICEF, Feeding America, and Goonj among others to help in every way they can to fight the pandemic COVID-19 aka Coronavirus.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!