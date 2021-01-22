Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Friday revealed her secret to doing late-night talk show appearances in the US while living in London and it is every bit hilarious.

Priyanka posted a picture on Instagram where she is seen sleeping on two chairs, dressed in an olive green blouse paired with blue joggers. She completed her look with a chunky gold neckpiece.

“What’s my secret to doing late night talk show appearances in the US while living in London you ask? #NapsOnNapsOnNaps. Top half Zoom styling by @luxurylaw,” Priyanka Chopra wrote as the caption.

Earlier, Priyanka shared a make-up tutorial on the photo-sharing website.

“DIY Zoom Glam Tutorial. I may not have the most extravagant at-home glam routine, but it has worked out for me this far!” Priyanka Chopra wrote.

Priyanka has recently wrapped up shooting of her upcoming Hollywood romantic movie, “Text For You”. The actress has been staying in London for the past few months for the shoot.

Priyanka Chopra’s new film “The White Tiger” drops digitally this weekend.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra recently revealed that she wants to help in the normalisation of South Asian people through stories as a producer.

“I don’t put myself in a box. I am very organic with what I feel. I am doing a comedy with Mindy Kaling, which is probably one of the first few romantic comedies in Hollywood that you will see with all-South Asian star cast. I don’t remember the last time that has happened. So that’s something very exciting. It was my quest,” Priyanka told IANS while opening about the road she wants to get on as a producer.

