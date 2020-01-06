Priyanka Chopra’s Neon Pink Gown For The New Year’s Bash Can Buy You An International Trip

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas rocked in a neon pink cutout gown for the New Year’s bash which costs over a whopping Rs 60,000.

Priyanka welcomed the year 2020 with her husband Nick Jonas at the Jonas Brothers’ concert. For the occasion, she sported a bright pink cutout gown with a plunging neckline and a long flowy skirt, which accentuated her svelte body.

According to timesofindia.com, the bright pink cut out ensemble that Priyanka Chopra wore for the concert costs around Rs 64,000 approximately.

PeeCee teamed her look with a gold watch. She completed the look with pink lips.

According to Priyanka Chopra’s closet fan page, she wore the neon cutout gown, which costs approximately $895, from a label called PatBo.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra Jonas will be seen in the much-anticipated film in collaboration with Indian-American actor-writer, Mindy Kaling. She will also essay the role of guru Osho’s former close aide, Ma Anand Sheela in her biopic directed by Barry Levinson.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas will also star in Netflix adaptation of Aravind Adiga’s The White Tiger, with Rajkummar Rao and plans to come out with a book next year, which marks 16 years of her career in movies and 20 years of her winning the Miss World title.

