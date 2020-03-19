Priyanka Chopra Jonas On Wedding With Nick Jonas: “Feel Like I Ended Up Marrying A Version Of My Dad”

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas’ love story is no less than a fairy tale and one that has fans across the globe. While the two have said many lovely things about each other since the time the two announced their relationship, Priyanka recently compared Nick to her Dad Dr. Ashok Chopra and this is the cutest thing on internet today.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas appeared on a podcast on Spotify hosted by Designer Diane Von Furstenberg. The actress opened up on her career, crossover between Hollywood and Bollywood and ofcource husband Nick Jonas.

Talking about her career in the west and how she still has a lot to do, Priyanka said, “I feel like there’s a lot that I have to do in the US. I want my work to mean a lot more [than it does]. I don’t think America has seen me do the [quantity] of work that I have [done] in India. That’s something I’m striving for. I’m producing [projects], doing a movie for Universal with Mindy Kaling, and a reality show with Amazon, which Nick and I are producing.”

Further when the discussion escalated towards Nick, Priyanka Chopra Jonas narrated the story of how Nick slid into her DMs and a friend played a cupid for them. She also said how they avoided meeting for a long time but once they did, they were engaged in two months.

Talking about how it feels to be with him, she said, “He feels empowered when he sees me empowered. He’ll stand on the side when [lensmen] take [my] pictures [on the red carpet]. He loves (my success). They say if you’re close to your dad, you end up marrying someone who is like him. And Nick is. He’s thoughtful, conscientious, and kind. I feel like I ended up marrying a version of my dad.”

On the work front, Priyanka was last seen un The Sky Is Pink and now has a bag full of projects. The actress now has Matrix 4, Amazon series Citadel, Maa Anand Sheela biopic, Her Sangeet show with Nick, The White Tiger, We Can Be Heroes, and her film with Mindy Kaling.

