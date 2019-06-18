Priyanka Chopra Jonas Gets Brutally Trolled For Wearing RSS Alike Shorts!

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas who got married to Nick Jonas became a hot topic of discussion. She has been recently trolled for wearing Khaki shorts and this has been dominating the social media.
This happened when Chopra was seen departing with Nick. She was wearing a revealing black tee, black blazer, and controversial shorts. Twitterati’s opened shots of comments on social media. Many users were seen posting hilarious memes and jokes by asking if the famous Indian actress had officially joined the controversial Hindu organization, RSS.
The RSS had junked its khaki shorts in favour of brown trousers in 2016. But khaki shorts continue to be linked with the Hindu body.
Check out the memes below:
Priyanka Chopra finally joined RSS.
Understand the situation through the series of events.
Pick1:Priyanka talking to Our Honourable prime minister.
Pick2: After joining RSS. pic.twitter.com/lylQYG24AX
— Ashutosh sharma (@Ashutoshshama98) June 18, 2019
Close enough! #PriyankaChopra pic.twitter.com/5LYJf6Xzy9
— Reshma Narayan (@reshmanarayan5) June 17, 2019
Priyanka Chopra is elected as #RSS International Brand ambassador… pic.twitter.com/HQsw8zYQs6
— Rishabh Pandey (@jai__kishen) June 18, 2019
#NickJonas will be renamed as Nikhil Johar after #PriyankaChopra attends #RSS Meeting. ~ Sources. pic.twitter.com/17gCpSbKjo
— Honey Sharma (@UglyBrahman) June 18, 2019
Rss swag #PriyankaChopra #RSS pic.twitter.com/tPQNLGp63U
— Yogita phulwani (@yogitaphulwani1) June 18, 2019
Priyanka was recently also in the news after many took objection to the actress posing for the cameras in a saree without wearing a blouse. Days later, she had released a video stating that she was not sorry about the ‘saree’ without a blouse.
Trending
She had created a buzz on social media for her sexy photoshoot for the magazine cover InStyle. Lately, she took to Instagram to share a picture donning a golden saree with a bareback. She was dressed in a golden sari by designer Tarun Tahiliani. A video of hers also took the internet by storm where she can be seen grooving to ‘Rock The Party’ during the magazine photoshoot.
On the work front, Priyanka has recently wrapped up the shooting for The Sky is Pink, which also stars Farhan Akhtar.
Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!