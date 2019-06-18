Priyanka Chopra Jonas Gets Brutally Trolled For Wearing RSS Alike Shorts!

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas who got married to Nick Jonas became a hot topic of discussion. She has been recently trolled for wearing Khaki shorts and this has been dominating the social media.

This happened when Chopra was seen departing with Nick. She was wearing a revealing black tee, black blazer, and controversial shorts. Twitterati’s opened shots of comments on social media. Many users were seen posting hilarious memes and jokes by asking if the famous Indian actress had officially joined the controversial Hindu organization, RSS.

The RSS had junked its khaki shorts in favour of brown trousers in 2016. But khaki shorts continue to be linked with the Hindu body.

Check out the memes below:

Priyanka Chopra finally joined RSS.

Understand the situation through the series of events.

Pick1:Priyanka talking to Our Honourable prime minister.

Pick2: After joining RSS. pic.twitter.com/lylQYG24AX — Ashutosh sharma (@Ashutoshshama98) June 18, 2019

She had created a buzz on social media for her sexy photoshoot for the magazine cover InStyle. Lately, she took to Instagram to share a picture donning a golden saree with a bareback. She was dressed in a golden sari by designer Tarun Tahiliani. A video of hers also took the internet by storm where she can be seen grooving to ‘Rock The Party’ during the magazine photoshoot.

On the work front, Priyanka has recently wrapped up the shooting for The Sky is Pink, which also stars Farhan Akhtar.

