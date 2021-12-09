Priyanka Chopra, who’s currently busy with the shoot of ‘Citadel’, brought her pups – Dino, Panda, and Diana – to the sets at Hyde Park, one of London’s eight Royal Parks.

Advertisement

The actress took to her Instagram and posted a series of pictures with her fur friends. She captioned her post, “Bring-your-pups-to-work day #citadel”. She even posted a boomerang in her Instagram story with Diana.

In the pictures, Priyanka Chopra can be seen dressed in heavy woollens to battle the blistering cold of London. Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, who is Priyanka’s close friend, reacted to the pictures in the comment section with heart emojis.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been filming her upcoming series ‘Citadel’ in London over the last 12 months. The actress recently said that it’s been tough to be apart from her husband American pop singer Nick Jonas for so long.

Priyanka shared: “This year has been really tough. It was really, really tough to be away from home for an entire year, especially at a time when you can’t travel to see your family. I was just alone.”

The actress and Nick, 29, have needed to quarantine before they’ve been able to spend time together at various points over the last year, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

On the work front, apart from ‘Citadel’, Priyanka Chopra will be seen in ‘The Matrix Resurrections’, the trailer of which was revealed recently. Her other projects are ‘Text for You’, ‘Tulia’, Barry Levinson’s ‘Sheela’ and back home in the Farhan Akhtar directorial ‘Jee Le Zaraa’, an all-female road trip where she will be seen alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in the film set for a 2023 release.

Must Read: Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal’s Wedding Cost Is Giving A Tough Competition To Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas But Virushka Are Still The Winners!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube